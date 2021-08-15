Virat Kohli Tells James Anderson 'this Isn't Your Backyard' As Tempers Flare At Lord's

As India vs England Day 4 of the second Test is underway, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and English speedster James Anderson were involved in some heated verbal exchange. While Team India's opener KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma failed to shine in the second innings, skipper Virat Kohli tried to counter-attack the English bowling line-up.

However, Virat Kohli and James Anderson who are believed to be 'on-field' arch-rivals, were involved in a heated exchange. The incident took place in 17th over when Virat Kohli was at the non-strikers' end. Virat Kohli not happy with James Anderson running on the pitch said something to Anderson which the stump mic caught.

In the video which is getting viral on social media, Virat Kohli says to Anderson, "This is a pitch and you are running here, this isn't your backyard."

Netizens decode verbal spat between Virat Kohli and James Anderson

As soon as Virat Kohli's verbal spat with James Anderson went Viral, people on social media started decoding that what the Indian skipper actually said to the English speedster. Some decoded that Kohli lashed out at Anderson over Jasprit Bumrah. Anderson and Bumrah were seen having a dispute after the veteran bowler faced bouncers while batting.

A fan decodes the stump mic and writes that Kohli said, "You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your f**king backyard"

Sam Curran runs to James Anderson after dismissing Virat Kohli

Amidst all the banters and verbal exchange, Sam Curran dismissed Virat Kohli on 20. Kohli tried to play his trade-mark cover-drive shot, however, the ball took the edge and went straight to Jos Buttler. Following that, Curran ran straight to James Anderson to celebrate Team India's wicket.

Huge moment in the game as Sam Curran finds Kohli’s edge with one seaming away.



Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rahul, Rohit and Virat fall as hosts gain upper hand

India felt the heat on a sunny Lord's morning as England pacer Mark Wood removed their in-form openers before Virat Kohli was caught behind to leave the visitors gasping at 56 for three lunches on day four of the second Test here on Sunday.

The Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who made up for the middle order's prolonged failure so far in the series, could not bat long on this occasion.

Like skipper Joe Root did for England, the onus was on Virat Kohli to score a big one and bring his team back into the game but he could not do so. Kohli (20 off 31) made a promising start before poking at a wide Sam Curran delivery to leave his team in deeper trouble at the stroke of lunch.

Pujara took 35 balls to get off the mark and was three off 46 balls at the break and another out-of-form batsman Ajinkya Rahane on one-off eight balls.

Root introduced Wood rather early in the session with the ball not doing much in the air. Having the advantage of extra pace, Wood hit the deck hard to trouble the batsmen.

He got rid of first-innings centurion Rahul (5 off 30) with a back of a length delivery that straightened slightly to take the outside edge, leaving the batsmen stuck in the crease.

Rohit Sharma (21 off 36) once again looked in sublime touch before falling to the pull shot for the second time in the series. Having pulled Wood for a six, Rohit went for another one in the same over but failed to control the shot to be caught at deep backward square.

