Virat Kohli To Be Rested For Upcoming South Africa & Ireland Tour, Says Selector: Report

Virat Kohli is currently going through one of the toughest phases of his cricket career as runs have been hard to come. The former India skipper has been failing to make a big score with every passing tournaments which has raised serious concerns regarding his form. Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 tournament has not been in a great form as he has registered only two 40+ scores so far. As per a latest report, Virat Kohli is likely to be rested by the selectors for the upcoming South Africa series and Ireland tour which means he will be returning for the England tour in July.

Virat Kohli to be rested for the South Africa tour of India series

According to a report published by Inside Sport, one of the selectors while speaking to the publication has confirmed about Virat Kohli being rested for the series against the Proteas. “See, it’s not the first time that a player has gone through a rough patch. It’s only natural. We were anyway looking to give chances to some young bunch and rest the senior players. Virat will be given rest. But if he wants to play, then we will see. We will speak to him before the team selection meeting," said one of the selectors.

The report also states that not only Virat Kohli but few other senior players are also likely to be rested for the white-ball series against South Africa. The selectors are yet to have a word with Virat Kohli over their decision to rest him.

“No, we haven’t discussed anything with Virat yet. It’s too premature. He needs the space and time to process the lean patch. Let the IPL get over, we will speak to him about a break if he wants. But in all likelihood, he will play only in the England series but it will depend on what he wants. We should give him that respect,” the selector clarified.

Ravi Shastri insists Virat Kohli 'take a break'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has also recommended Virat Kohli to take a break and if needed 'pull out of IPL' at half-way stage. While speaking to Jatin Sapru on his Youtube channel, Shastri said, "I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care".

"If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I’ll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL. Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I’ll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player," he further explained.