Virat Kohli To Completely Avoid Cricket For A Month Before Returning At Asia Cup: Report

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli will reportedly completely avoid playing cricket for a month and will only return to the side at the Asia Cup 2022. The continental tournament is set to be held in late August in Sri Lanka, subject to the political situation in the country.

Sri Lanka are currently undergoing a severe economic crisis and there have been several reports that have claimed that the cricketing bodies will continue to track the situation in the country before a call is made on whether the Asia Cup will take place there or not.

Virat Kohli will completely avoid cricket for a month

According to a report from InsideSport, a selection committee member has said that no cricketer, irrespective of their reputation, have a permanent spot in the team. The member went on to state that some big names such as Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara too have been dropped when they have not performed well.

While the member made it clear that the former Team India captain would certainly feature in the T20 World Cup later this year depending on his fitness, he cautioned the 33-year-old that this could be his last chance. If Kohli were not to rediscover his form even then, he would be asked to play domestic cricket before making a return to the national squad.

Considering the selection member's comments, the final match against England in the ongoing ODI series could be critical for the former skipper to make a good impression if he is going to keep his spot in the side. After the final match in the series ends, the report adds that Kohli and the rest of his family will move to an undisclosed location, where the 33-year-old would be given a break to take care of his mental fatigue after having repeatedly been asked questions about his current form.

Virat Kohli shares cryptic post amid form concerns

As the criticism continues to increase about Virat Kohli's form, the former Team India captain took to his official Twitter handle and shared a cryptic post. The 33-year-old posted a one-word caption with a background that seems to contain a motivational quote. His poor form seems to have put him in a dilemma as on the one end he has written, 'What if I fall,' and on the other end, he has written, 'What if I fly.'