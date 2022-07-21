Virat Kohli To Play India's Zimbabwe Series To 'regain Form' For Asia Cup & T20 WC: Report

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is reportedly set to receive a recall to the national team, for a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Kohli returned with dismal scores in the recently concluded white-ball assignments against England and has been rested for India’s tour of the West Indies, which begins on Friday. While the 33-year-old was expected to be out of action for a month, a fresh report by InsideSport has now claimed that the Team India selectors want Kohli to play against Zimbabwe and regain form ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and the coveted ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking to InsideSport, a member of the selection committee stated that Kohli is expected to be rejuvenated mentally during the ongoing break and get his form back. “But without any competitive cricket, it will be difficult and that is why we want him to play against Zimbabwe. It’s his preferred format and will help him regain his form before the Asia Cup. We will take a final decision close to the selection,” the selection committee member said.

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the Men In Blue for the upcoming series against West Indies, in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat, and KL Rahul. InsideSport’s report also claims that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to rest all the senior players for the series against Zimbabwe, while Dhawan continues as the skipper. However, the fact that the Zimbabwe series is immediately followed by the Asia Cup 2022 has raised fresh concerns about the selection.

How can Virat Kohli benefit from brief hiatus?

Taking a break from playing at the highest level of the sport might help Kohli to sort out his batting struggles, in the same way that Hardik Pandya benefited from a five-month long break. Pandya took a long break after the T20 World Cup 2021 and made a sensational return to the India squad in June. However, Kohli can’t afford to take a similar break as the T20 World Cup 2022 is just three months away.

Having said that, BCCI’s decision to rest Kohli for the West Indies tour can certainly be beneficial for the iconic batter. As per reports, Kohli is currently spending quality time with his family at an undisclosed location in London and is expected to resume practice on August 1, in preparation for the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on August 27, while the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 in Australia.

