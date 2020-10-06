Virat Kohli Total T20 Runs: How Does The Bangalore Captain Match Up With The Rest?

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli scored 43 against Delhi in the recently-concluded 19th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. During the course of his 39-ball knock, the prolific run-scorer unlocked a major milestone in the history of Indian T20 cricket. When Virat Kohli reached 10, he completed 9,000 runs in the shortest format of the game to become the first Indian cricketer to do so.

That's that from Abu Dhabi as @RCBTweets win by 8 wickets to register their third win in #Dream11IPL 2020.#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/CY2Col5a0y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020

Virat Kohli total T20 runs after latest achievement in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Virat Kohli total T20 runs tally now composes of 9,033 runs across 271 innings at an average of 41.05. He has registered five centuries and 65 half-centuries in the process since his journey began in 2007. The Virat Kohli total T20 runs stats further indicates that he is only the ninth cricketer in the world to breach the 9,000-run barrier in the format. While he is placed at No. 7 in the all-time list, interestingly, the Indian cricket captain leads the run-scoring pack when it comes to highest run-aggregators in T20 internationals.

As per the Virat Kohli total T20 runs, the cricketer is still topped by six other batsmen. West Indies T20 behemoth Chris Gayle (13, 296 runs) continues to top the T20 run-scoring charts and he is followed by his Caribbean teammate Kieron Pollard at No. 2 with 10,370 runs. The West Indian duo is followed by Shoaib Malik (9,926 runs), Brendon McCullum (9,922 runs) and David Warner (9,451 runs) at No. 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Virat Kohli’s most immediate opponent in the run-scoring list is his own Bangalore teammate and Australian captain Aaron Finch with 9,161 runs.

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL record: A glance at Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

Out of Virat Kohli total T20 runs tally (9,033 runs), more than 5,500 of those (5,545 runs to be exact) have come while batting in the Dream11 IPL. The Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers. He is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament and he scored his runs at an average of 37.72.

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL record unlocked: Bangalore skipper first to scale 5,500-run barrier

Virat Kohli breaches the 5500 run mark in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OYZjtfRtzC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2020

Bangalore Dream11 IPL team schedule

Virat Kohli’s Bangalore will now go up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai on Saturday, October 10 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL team schedule for the ongoing season.

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

