Virat Kohli Tries Joe Root's Bat Balancing 'magic' During LEI Vs IND Practice Game; WATCH

Social media users have gone bonkers after former Team India captain Virat Kohli attempted to mimic Joe Root's bat balancing 'magic' during the Leicestershire vs India practice game in Leicester on Thursday. Netizens enjoyed watching the 33-year-old trying to pull off the same trick.

Leicestershire vs India: Virat Kohli attempts to mimic Root's trick

After Joe Root successfully managed to balance his bat without any support, Virat Kohli attempted to pull off the same 'magic' but failed to do so. A video that has gone viral on social media and attracted several reactions from netizens.

After Joe roots magic which was seen on the pitch by balancing the bat @imVkohli trying the same 😂 pic.twitter.com/TUZpAUJSA1 — Yashwanth (@bittuyash18) June 23, 2022

Kohli tried to make his bat stand upright like Root 😭 pic.twitter.com/PJh32dsDPH — Chand (@AbhiShake_18) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, below are images of Joe Root's magic bat from the ongoing England vs New Zealand Test series.

The wizard of England cricket with his magical NB bat creating magic in the cricket world👑@root66 pic.twitter.com/txwEb8Dxga — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) June 6, 2022

LEI vs IND live score: India lose 5 early wickets

In the four-day practice match against Leicestershire, Team India have lost five early wickets in the first session of the play itself. After a partnership of 35 runs for the opening wicket between Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma, wickets began to fall like a pack of cards. Gill was the first to be dismissed after scoring 21 runs, with the skipper himself following him soon after.

At the end of 28 overs, India have scored 90 runs for the loss of five wickets, with wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat and Virat Kohli at the crease.