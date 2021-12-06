Virat Kohli Trolls Umpire After Bizarre Ross Taylor Call: 'Ye Kya Karte Hain Yaar Yeh Log'

Unhappy with the umpiring during the India vs New Zealand Test match in Mumbai, Team India captain Virat Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the umpires and mockingly offered to exchange their positions. Kohli, who seemed to be disappointed with the umpire's decision on several instances, made his statement when Ross Taylor was batting on the 3rd day.

It happened when Ross Taylor avoided getting bowled by Axar Patel, with the ball foxing wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and reaching the boundary. However, the umpire, instead of giving it a bye, signalled for runs, which didn't go well with the Indian captain.

Virat Kohli, who was unhappy with the decision, was heard saying in the stump microphone, "Ye kya karte hain yaar yeh log. Ash, Tum idhar aa jao, main udhar jata hai" which means "What are these guys doing? Ash, You come in my place and I'll go in yours."

"Ye kya karte hain yaar ye log yaar"

"Main udhar aajata hu tum idhar aajao"

India vs New Zealand 2nd test match

The ongoing second test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium seems to be in the favour of Team India as they are 5 wickets away from winning. While the Indian team has given a target of 540 runs to New Zealand, the Kiwi team has already lost 5 wickets for 140 runs at the end of Day 3 will need 400 more runs to win the match.

However, with no major chance for New Zealand to win the game, it is likely things could be over on Day 4.

Image: Twitter/@Kohlkan_Luvlush