Virat Kohli Turns 33: Five Times The Cricketer Set Couple Goals With Wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who is known for his perfect game timing, ringed in his 33rd birthday on November 5. Hailed by cricket pundits for his impeccable leadership across formats and his batting abilities, the sportsperson has not only proved his mettle in sports but has also managed to steal the limelight for being an amazing husband. Virat Kohli had tied the knot with actor Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy.

After being married for 4 years, the couple welcomed their first child on February 11 — a baby girl whom they named Vamika. Apart from being an amazing husband, Virat’s posts on social media prove that he is a doting father as well. Virat who often steals time from his hectic match schedules is often seen spending quality time with his wife and child. On his birthday, let us look at the adorable times when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have given couple goals with their social media posts and left fans in awe.

5 times Virat Kohli proved to be a doting husband

Quality time with family

Virat recently uploaded a picture on Instagram from his morning breakfast scenes with his wife Anushka and daughter Vamilka. In the snap, the duo of Kohli and Anushka could be seen looking at their daughter adoringly, who is seated on a baby chair across from them.

Munching buddies

From exploring new cuisines to trying their hands on various restaurants, the couple is often seen dining at popular restaurants. During their recent trip to England, the couple tried out different cuisines and shared pictures from their trip on Instagram.

Support for a good cause

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Virat and Anushka stepped forward to help the people in need. The couple who enjoys a massive fan following had taken to Instagram and shared a video where they thanked fans on behalf of their Keto campaign to help the needy in association with Act Grants who were working tirelessly for COVID relief.

Best Friends

Virat, who is seen professing his love for his wife Anushka through his social media posts, shared a beautiful happy picture with her with a heart-shaped emoticon. The two can be seen looking at the camera while smiling.

Love Struck

This picture is another beautiful reminder of the most talked-about love story of Indian celebs. In the snap, Virat and Anushka could be seen enjoying each other’s company away from prying eyes. This picture left their fans drooling over the couple and their love story.

