Virat Kohli Unaware Of Rahul Dravid's Appointment As Team India Coach; Here's What He Said

The appointment of Rahul Dravid Team India's new coach by the BCCI set social media on fire on Saturday with fans hailing the decision and also shared their excitement over social media platforms. Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri as the coach of Team India following the completion of the T20 World Cup. On Saturday during the T20 World Cup media briefing, Team India skipper Virat Kohli was asked about Rahul Dravid appointment to which he said that he has 'no idea exactly what's happening'.

Virat Kohli on Rahul Dravid's appointment as Team India coach

Dravid was always the preferred choice for the BCCI but it looks like it took BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to sit down and talk with the former captain before he agreed to wear the cap full-time after travelling to Sri Lanka with the team for the limited-overs series recently during the main team's tour of England. Virat Kohli while speaking during captains' media session ahead of the T20 World Cup said,

"No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet"

The T20 World Cup will also be the last time that Virat Kohli will lead the country in the shortest format of the game. The skipper had earlier said that he would be resigning from his position at the end of the ICC tournament. For Virat Kohli, this will b the first time that he will be working alongside Rahul Dravid. The legendary cricketer (Dravid) has already had a stint with the national team when he travelled with the white ball team to Sri Lanka to coach them for the limited-overs series while the main team was involved in five-match Test series against England.

Team India's new coach Rahul Dravid's coaching experience

Rahul Dravid was appointed the head coach of India U-19 following which India won two back-to-back editions of the ICC U-19 World Cups held in 2016 and 2018 respectively. India had a dream run in the 2016 edition that was played in Bangladesh as they marched to the finals. However, they went down to a spirited West Indies team in a high-voltage summit clash. Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan captained the Indian side.

Two years later, another India U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw steamrolled all the teams and enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament hosted in New Zealand. In the end, the Boys In Blue overcame Australia in a one-sided finale to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title. Dravid has also made multiple tours with the India-A side from 2016 to 2019. After his successful stint with the junior level teams, Dravid was appointed the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in July 2019, and since then, he has been responsible for the overall development of players who visit the facility in Bangalore to train.