Virat Kohli Undergoes Unusual Training Routine With Mask Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Match; WATCH

Ahead of the big-ticket clash between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli was seen undergoing an intense training session at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on Friday. The batter was spotted training with a high-altitude mask on in order to enhance the capacity of the heart and lungs. During the optional training session, the 33-year-old took part in short sprints with the mask on to simulate training in a high-altitude region.

Training with a high-altitude mask on is a common practice for athletes, especially in sports that involve too much running, such as football and hockey. The mask helps athletes improve their breathing significantly compared to those who train without it. However, this is arguably the first time when a cricketer has been seen training with the mask on. The video of Kohli participating in the unusual training session with fitness trainer Soham Desai is going viral on social media.

Kohli in Asia Cup 2022

Kohli has played two matches in the tournament so far and has scored 94 runs at an average of 94.00 and with a strike rate of just over 120. The former captain is presently the second-highest run-scorer in the six-team competition courtesy of his knocks of 35 and 59* respectively. The 33-year-old will next be seen in action during India's Super 4 match against Pakistan on September 4.

Despite scoring runs, Kohli has not looked in his best form for the past couple of years. The star player hit a half-century after a while, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls with a strike rate of 134.09 against Hong Kong. The cricketer has not scored a single century since he reached the three-digit mark against Bangladesh in a pink ball Test match in 2019.

Kohli will be eager to regain his full form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, where his spot in the squad might come under threat if he fails to perform in the series leading up to the marquee event. India are slated to play Australia and South Africa as part of their preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November.