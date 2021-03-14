Virat Kohli Vents Anger On Stumps Arguing With Umpire; Later Answers With Unbeaten Knock

In the second India Vs England T20I match, skipper Virat Kohli was seen in flared tempers after a disagreement over a wide call given by the umpire against Yuzvendra Chahal. During the 9th over of the England innings, batsman Jason Roy failed to hit a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery and was given wide despite Roy moving towards the off-side. After arguing with the umpire in vain, Virat Kohli vented his anger on the stumps on the first ball of the 10th over after he was left quite literally, writhing in pain.

After England's Jonny Bairstow played a Hardik Pandya delivery, Kohli collected the ball near the stumps at the non-striker’s end smashing the ball with his hand, even with Bairstow was well in his ground. The ball then rolled away, with the visitors running to take an extra run while Kohli held his hand in pain.

Kohli shuts critics with the bat

Meanwhile, answering critics with his bat, Captain Kohli brought up his half-century off just 35 deliveries as India began to chase England's 165. Notably, this is also Virat Kohli's 26th fifty in the shortest format of the game. Ultimately, India beat England by seven wickets to level the five-match T20I series 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on a 49-ball 73.

The visiting bowlers failed to make a mark in the second T20I with Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, and Adil Rashid all registering only one scalp each. On the other hand, India's batting department was in top form with the entry of Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan who also managed to register his half-century bagging 56 runs off 32 balls before getting dismissed.

India and England will continue to battle it out for 3 more matches on March 16, March 18, and March 20 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.