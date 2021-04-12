Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam Rivalry Fuelled By Aaqib Javed's Recent 'Technique' Comments

The Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam comparison never seems to end and even more so with Babar currently breaking records on Pakistan's tour to South Africa. Recently, Aaqib Javed's comments on 'technique' have further added fuel to fire. As per the ICC ODI rankings, Kohli is ranked one while Babar is ranked two.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Babar beats Kohli's record

Pakistan are currently touring South Africa for a three-match ODI series and a four-match T20I series. Babar Azam led his Pakistan side from the front in the ODI series as the 'Men in Green' clinched the series 2-1. Babar hit scores of 103, 31 and 94 respectively.

Babar's century in the first ODI was his 13th century in 76 innings. As a result, the Pakistan skipper is the fastest to reach the milestone and has also surpassed the likes of Hashim Amla (83), Virat Kohli (86) and Quinton de Kock (86). Moreover, Babar now has 3683 ODI runs in 76 innings, which is the second-most for any batsman. Only Hashim Amla (3734) had scored more runs in his first 76 ODI innings.

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: Aaqib Javed questions Indian skipper's 'technique'

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed said on Sunday that Virat Kohli was technically weak while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had no weak areas. "Virat Kohli has a better range [of shots] as compared to Babar Azam but he also has one area of weakness. If the ball swings, he tends to get trapped around the off-stump such as against [James] Anderson in England. When you look at Babar, you don’t see any weak areas. Just like, [Sachin] Tendulkar who also didn’t have any weak areas," Javed told Cricket Pakistan.

Javed's comparison did not end there as he also had an advise for Babar to improve upon his game. "Babar is technically more safe and sound but if he follows Kohli’s fitness routine he will become an even better player, added Javed. Considering Kohli is ranked one in the ICC ODI rankings, Javed's comments are unlikely to go down well amongst Indian fans.

Virat Kohli IPL 2021: RCB team 2021

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli IPL 2021 campaign got off to a brilliant start as the Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament. Captain Kohli led the innings from the front as he scored 33 of 29 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers also joined the party with their knocks of 39 (28) and 48 (27) respectively. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel was the star of the RCB team 2021 as he picked up a five-wicket haul with figures of 5-21.