Virat Kohli Vs BCCI To Tim Paine Sexting Scandal: Biggest Cricket Controversies Of 2021

The Cricketing world was rocked with a number of controversial incidents that took place this year. From the massive racism scandal in Yorkshire Cricket that shook the entire England Cricket Board to the ongoing Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly spat, there was a lot that happened.

Even political moves, like the Taliban taking over the Afghanistan government, have far-reaching impacts on the world of cricket and sports and as this year heads to an end, here's a look at the biggest cricket controversies of 2021.

Yorkshire Racism Row

This was probably the biggest controversy of the year when talking about cricket and it all began in 2018 when Pakistan born cricketer Azeem Rafiq made shocking allegations against his former Yorkshire County Club teammates. Although the allegations were made in 2018, a formal inquiry into the matter was only launched in September 2020 by Yorkshire after Rafiq went to the press.

With Yorkshire having admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions, the ECB suspended the club from hosting international or other major matches at its Headingley stadium. Rafiq has made allegations against several members of the cricketing fraternity, including high-profile figures such as former England captain Michael Vaughan and English opening batter Alex Hales.

Tim Paine gives up Australian captaincy

Cricket Australia (CA) was rocked by controversy when their then captain Tim Paine's private chats, which were sexually graphic in nature, with a former Cricket Tasmania employee went public. He then tearfully resigned as the Test skipper of Australia, just three weeks ahead of the Ashes 2021-22 series.

CA had earlier faced heavy criticism following Paine’s resignation. Several people felt the board could have backed him, given that he was found to have broken no code of conduct during an investigation on the sexting scandal in 2018. Paine was involved in a private and explicit text exchange with a former female employee of Cricket Tasmania in 2017.

Sydney Test Racism

India was on tour in Australia and things were going almost perfectly until Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was faced with racist chants from the Australian supporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the fourth day of the Sydney Test, the play was stopped when Siraj complained to his captain who, at the time, was Ajinkya Rahane and they both approached the umpire who decided to halt the game. Following that the New South Wales (NSW) Police removed six people from their seats. CA condemned the incident and said they would properly investigate the matter.

Taliban bans women's sports

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan earlier this year, everyone was worried about the welfare of women in the country. As a country, Afghanistan had just started to improve in terms of women's rights in sports and had a women's national football and cricket team that would play frequently. But after the Taliban took control of the country, one of the first things they banned was women playing sports. It was truly a sad moment for women everywhere and, of course, for cricket.

Yasir Shah's alleged collusion in a rape case

Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah was accused of aiding an alleged sexual assault. Yasir's name came up in an FIR where the victim stated that the bowler's friend Farhan Ali had allegedly held her at gunpoint before reportedly raping her and filming the traumatic incident. Moreover, the girl also claimed that Yasir had allegedly warned her about consequences if she filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Even though the Pakistani leg-spinner has been a huge asset for the team, this shocking allegation if proven true could hamper his playing career. The 35-year old, who is expected to be summoned to the police station for further inquiry, may be put behind bars if proven guilty. Depending on how the case unfolds, it remains to be seen if Yasir will feature in Pakistan's three upcoming Test matches against Australia.

Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly

Earlier this month, the BCCI made a surprise decision to remove Virat Kohli as the captain of the ODI squad and replace him with Rohit Sharma. The Indian Test skipper had announced he would be giving up his captaincy for the T20 national team and Royal Challengers Bangalore to concentrate more on ODI and Tests, as well as his performances.

The move to remove Kohli as ODI captain took everyone by surprise. The Indian Test skipper then gave an explosive presser which triggered a massive controversy about his unceremonious sacking as Team India's ODI skipper. The 33-year old claimed he was informed an hour and a half before the Test squad was revealed that he would no longer lead the ODI side. Prior to that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had claimed that the selectors had requested Kohli not to step down as the T20I captain as they did not want to have a different skipper for two different white-ball formats, a remark refuted by Virat Kohli.

(Image: AP/ANI/PTI)