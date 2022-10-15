Virat Kohli 'wannabe Schoolgirl' Breaks The Internet While Batting Like A Pro: Watch

A girl from Ladakh studying in the sixth grade is currently making headlines for her viral video on social media, where she is seen showcasing her 'pro-like' batting prowess. In the video, the girl can be seen hitting a thunderous shot and then running between the wickets to add runs to the board. The video was first shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Directorate of School Education.

It is revealed in the tweet that the girl is named Maqsooma and wants to become like Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli after growing up. “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th,” the little girl was quoted as saying.

'My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli'

"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play especially ‘Helicopter Shot’. After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another. My favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli and I want to be like him,” Maqsooma said in the video. The viral video shows Maqsooma facing the balls and dislodging them out of the park. The immense potential show by the Class 6 girl has left Twitter users awestruck of her skills.

Reacting to the video, a cricket fans wrote, 'Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!' At the same time, another fan wrote, 'All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah. And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai.' There were many other interesting tweets by fans on the video.

Super!! 👏🏼👏🏼Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!! 👍👍 — Shyam Settikere (@shyam_settikere) October 15, 2022

All the best to maqsooma. Hope she plays for India in future Insha Allah.

And a meeting with her Idol @imVkohli to banta hai — Mushtaque Pathan (@MushtaqueP) October 15, 2022

@safdar_irs Keep doing the good work brother. Under your supervision school Education will touch new heights in Ladakh. — DR MOHD YOUNIS (@DrMohdYounis1) October 14, 2022

Looks like india can hone many hidden young talents especially newly formed states like ladak and J&K. — Ravi Nagaprasad (@RaviRnp) October 15, 2022

Look at the way she positions herself. Thanks for sharing 👍 — Surabhi Dadheechi (@surabhi_ma) October 15, 2022

Rise of women's cricket in India in recent years

Meanwhile, women’s cricket in India has seen a sharp surge ever since the India women’s cricket team returned with a 2nd place finish at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2017. 2022 marked the retirement of two of the greatest Indian women’s cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Mithali and Jhulan were the flag bearers for women’s cricket in India for over two decades and inspired many girls to take up the sport as a career.

The India women’s cricket team returned with a silver medal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. This was the first time women’s cricket was introduced as an event in the prestigious CWG. India made history by winning the very first silver medal in the event after finishing second to Australia.