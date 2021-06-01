Virat Kohli Who Turned 'vegan' Reveals He Has Eggs In His Diet; Netizens Raise Questions

Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had turned vegan in 2018 left fans scratching their heads after he revealed that eggs were a regular part of his diet. During an Instagram chat session, Kohli asked fans to send him questions which he would answer over the weekend. "In Quarantine.... ask me your questions, let's go :) " he posted. One such question was from a fan who wanted to know the Indian cricket captain's diet.

"Lot of vegetables, Some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too, All in controlled quantities," Virat Kohli answered.

Netizens React

Soon after this revelation, people were left confused over how 'vegan' Kohli was consuming eggs. Taking to social media, netizens began to question 'Is Virat Kohli vegan' and 'Is Virat Kohli vegetarian' baffled after reading the details of Kohli's diet regime. While in vegetarianism consuming eggs is still debatable, veganism is a much more strict form of diet that demands abstinence from the use of animal commodities including products such as milk.

Wait

How does Kohli call himself a vegan when he eats eggs, drinks coffee????? pic.twitter.com/rm7l6B0k7Y — Pedrismo 🇵🇸 (@spanishdotcom) May 29, 2021

I thought virat kohli is a vegan but he mentioned eggs in his diet🤔 — Bharat (@bharat_148) May 29, 2021

Virat Kohli is not a vegan. myth busted. pic.twitter.com/e2iwSYaGLW — 😷 (@HalkatManus) May 29, 2021

Is Virat Kohli Vegan?

A Delhi boy and a foodie by heart Virat Kohli had revealed that the secret to his supreme fitness in 2020 giving all credit to his strict vegan diet that he follows all the time. Last year, Kohli had revealed the reason behind him turning a vegetarian was a 'cervical spine issue' that he faced when he was in South Africa for a test match in 2018 which forced him to take the decision. "I felt amazing, it is almost two years now and it is the best decision I have taken... it made me feel why I didn't do it before," he said.

In 2019, Viart Kohli had shared how he had watched a Netflix documentary that made him feel proud over his choice to be a 'vegetarian athlete', proving that he was still a vegan, or at least a vegetarian till then.

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli tweeted that he never claimed to be a vegan, while maintaining that he is a vegetarian.