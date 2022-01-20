'Virat Kohli Will Be Missed': Brad Hogg Hails India's Rise In Tests Under Ex-skipper

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praises on Virat Kohli after the latter stepped down as India’s Test captain. Kohli quit Test captaincy post-India’s defeat to South Africa 2-1 in the Test series. The Indian team became one of the best teams in the longest format of the game under Kohli, having finished as the No.1 team for five consecutive years. Kohli brought the winning mentality within the group and created a deadly pace attack that ruled all over the world.

'True ambassador of the game'

Virat Kohli’s exit as the Test captain came as a shock for many fans and experts who expected him to hold the position for at least two more years. The Indian team management now have a big decision ahead of them about whom to hand over the reins in red-ball cricket. Brad Hogg, while speaking on his official Youtube channel, lauded Kohli for his achievements as India’s Test skipper and for leading from the front. He feels that the successor of Kohli will have a huge responsibility ahead of him to carry on the legacy and maintain the standards.

“He’s a true ambassador of the game, and for me, he is going to be missed as India captain moving forward. Well done Virat Kohli, you’ve taken Indian cricket to new heights. The next captain, well, he’s got a lot to live up to. He’s got big shoes to fill,” said Brad Hogg.

Virat Kohli took over as Test captain in 2014 when India were ranked No.7. He led from the front and made sure every player gave their best which helped India become a dominant Test-playing nation. Hogg believes that Kohli will surely be missed as a leader given his energy and discipline on the field.

“He’s going to be sorely missed. But one thing I love is, when he took over that captaincy, he had one thing on his mind and that was to take Indian cricket to new heights, and he did. He did it with discipline, passion, setting standards both physically and performance-wise, and the way they conducted themselves both on and off the field, and he also put the team first. He put Indian cricket first above his own performances,” added Brad Hogg.

Virat Kohli has set high standards, claims Brad Hogg

Hogg further added that Kohli was never afraid of a challenge and wore his heart on his sleeve. Kohli always gave more than 100 per cent and stuck out to the opposition without any hesitation which made him a true leader.

"The passion that he had, yes, he really tested the boundaries. Every now and then he overstepped those boundaries, but I'd rather him show his true colours than really be conservative and hold back. He really rubbed opposition teams up the wrong way when he needed to - he stuck that chest out, he wasn't willing to give up in any contest. He wanted to give it his all, and that is true leadership and the players followed. He set the standards," Hogg concluded.