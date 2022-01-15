Virat Kohli Will Continue To Contribute As Team India's Player, Avers BCCI Vice President

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as captain of the Indian Test team after seven years at the helm. The news comes a day after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in a three-match Test series away from home. Following Kohli's announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has come out and said that the former captain will continue to contribute as a player for the team.

"We respect Virat Kohli's decision. His contribution to Indian cricket has been immense and as a Test captain, he got us a maximum no of victories. I hope and think that he will continue to contribute as a player to Team India and Indian cricket," Rajeev Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kolhi would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown and till Kohli himself speaks about it, everyone can just speculate on reasons. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches.

Virat Kohli steps down: Former Indian captain's statement

Kohli said that after seven years of working hard every day to take the team in the right direction he has decided to halt the journey of India's Test captain. He added that he has done the job with honesty and left nothing out there. The Indian batting legend said that there have been many ups and downs along the way but he has never lacked effort or belief. He recalled how he gave it his all and more out in the field but said that he feels his time is now up.

Kohli then went on to thank the BCCI for giving him the opportunity to lead the country for such a long period of time and then thanked his teammates for buying into the vision he had for the team and not giving up. He expressed his gratitude to former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and the team's support group who helped him bring his vision to life. Lastly, Kohli gave a huge thanks to former Team India skipper MS Dhoni for believing in him as a captain and finding him to be an individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.

Image: AP/PTI