Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Stops Crowd From Chanting 'RCB RCB' At IND-AUS Game; WATCH

India and Australia squared off against one another in the second T20 International of their three-match series on Friday. The start of the game at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium was delayed because of the wet outfield. After witnessing Virat Kohli in the Indian dugout, the VCA Stadium crowd started screaming "RCB-RCB" before the game even started. However, Kohli, who seemed unimpressed by the chanting of his IPL club, shut the Nagpur crowd by pointing to the India insignia on his shirt.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. As far as Kohli's performance in the game is concerned, the right-handed batter scored 11 off 6 balls, including two boundaries. He was eventually dismissed by Adam Zampa in the 5th over of the game. Here's the video of Kohli, where he can be seen shutting down RCB chants by pointing at the India logo on his jersey, reminding the crowd that he is playing for India and not his IPL franchise.

Kohli's reaction ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m2Ov8uSj04 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) September 24, 2022

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I

In the last night's encounter between India and Australia, the visiting team was defeated by six wickets after the match was reduced to 8 overs a side due to a delayed start. India won the game with 4 balls remaining thanks in large part to Rohit's critical batting performance. Australia scored 90/5 in 8 overs after being given the opportunity to bat first, thanks to some outstanding innings from Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade. Wade remained unbeaten at 43 off 20 deliveries, while Finch scored 31 off 15 balls. Axar Patel picked up two wickets while compiling a bowling figure of 2-0-13-2. Jasprit Bumrah also claimed a wicket to his name.

Then, with the help of some explosive hits from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik, the Indian squad easily chased down the target. Adam Zampa of Australia took three wickets in the innings, but Rohit, who scored 46 off 20 balls with a strike rate of 230, nullified his bowling efforts. Rohit's amazing innings earned him the title of player of the match.

Image: Twitter/@GemsOfCricket