Former India skipper Virat Kohli achieved the milestone of playing 100 Test matches for the Indian cricket team by appearing during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka in the PCS Stadium in Mohali. While Kohli scored 45 runs in the first innings of the match before India added a massive first innings total, courtesy of a 175* knock by Ravindra Jadeja, a 96-run knock by Rishabh Pant, and half-centuries by Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari. India went on to wrap up the match in its third day itself by bowling out the Lankans twice in a day on 174 and 178.

While India won Kohli’s 100th Test match by a margin of an innings and 200 runs, a video on social media of Kohli’s gesture towards a special fan went viral. The video was shared by a specially-abled Indian cricket fan, named Dharamveer Pal, on Twitter with the caption, “Wow it's great day my life @imVkohli he's 100th test match he's gifts me t shirts wow”. The viral was quick to grab the attention of fans on social media, as they praised Kohli for his generosity.

How did Netizens react to Virat Kohli's gesture?

Looking at Dharamveer’s social media activity, he is certainly an avid cricket lover alongside being a Kohli fan. He can be seen posing alongside cricketers like MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant in the past. Meanwhile, among the many reactions to the viral video, a fan said that the video brought tears to her eyes. She said Kohli would have talked with the fan if bio-bubble wasn’t there. At the same time, many other fans also echoed with the view while hailing him for the gesture.

WHAT A MAN!! Literally got tears in my eyes watching it. Hasn’t bio bubble been there, he would have talked too. No doubt, this man is my “idol”. Proud of him ❤️ — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 7, 2022

Hes in bio bubble so can't meet for long 😭 — VK_70🇮🇳 (@vk100_52) March 7, 2022

Absolutely greatness 🤗🤗👍👍 — WIZARD_OF_CRICKET (@INDIAN_WIZARD1) March 7, 2022

Virat Kohli ❤️🙏 — Jagdish 🇮🇳 (@ShreeHanuman2) March 7, 2022

What's next on the road for Virat Kohli?

Meanwhile, Kohli will now feature in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which begins on March 12. Chinnaswamy is one of the favorite venues to play in for the former India skipper, who has spent 14 years for the Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) in the IPL. The IPL 2022 is also set to begin following the ongoing Test series, with RCB slated to face Delhi Capitals(DC) in their campaign opener on March 27. Kohli relinquished the captaincy of RCB following the 2021 campaign.

(Image: bcci.tv/Twitter- @dharmveerpal)