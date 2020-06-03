Virat Kohli Wishes 'Biradar' Vikas On 39th Birthday In Comical Instagram Story Post

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday took to Instagram and wished his brother Vikas Kohli on his birthday with a childhood image of the two. While the Team India skipper has gone onto become one of the best cricketers in the world, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas is a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns a popular restaurant along with his younger brother in New Delhi, named Nueva.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli shares childhood image with brother Vikas

The Indian captain, while sharing a throwback picture from his childhood days, wrote a cheeky comment on his elder brother Vikas Kohli's age along with birthday wish. Virat Kohli captioned the childhood picture on his Instagram story. Virat Kohli's brother Vikas have been spotted often at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, supporting his team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli is currently spending time with his wife Anushka Sharma during the India lockdown as all cricket activities are currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The star couple keeps sharing videos on social media from their daily life regularly.

Apart from videos of daily routine, Virat Kohli recently shared a picture while enjoying his wife Anushka Sharma's production Paatal Lok. The image showed the cricketer watching the show on his laptop and had felt it was a ‘masterpiece of storytelling, screenplay and tremendous acting.’ The Team India star recalled how he felt vindicated after viewers similarly showered love on the show.

Kohli also expressed pride on his ‘love’ Anushka Sharma for producing a ‘gripping series’ and believing in her team. He also had a word for his brother-in-law Karnesh for his work on the series and said, ‘well done brother.’

India lockdown: Virat Kohli brother becomes proud owner of an expensive car

Just before his 39th birthday, Virat Kohli's brother Vikas recently became the proud owner of brand new Porsche Panamera Turbo. As per reports, the sportscar is priced at upwards of Rs.2.21 crore (ex-showroom) and boasts of a 4 litre twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 550 HP at 5,750 rpm. The car was launched in India back in the year 2017.The image was posted by Porsche India on their official Instagram account.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli ready to give up fame

During recent Instagram chat with Team India test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli revealed that he is ready to give up fame any time and what he was doing currently as something that was important for the team. He further said that he loves the sport as well as an opportunity to do something that can inspire people. He also said that playing for their country is the biggest honour for any sportsperson.

(IMAGE: VIKAS KOHLI/ VIRAT KOHLI/ IINSTAGRAM)