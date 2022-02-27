Virat Kohli Wishes To See This RCB Star Play For India: 'If I Had To Convince Anyone...'

If given the choice of picking one overseas player from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who he would like to see play for India, former skipper Virat Kohli has claimed that he would choose AB de Villiers. Kohli noted on the RCB Podcast that AB's transition should not be difficult because he already has a large fan base in India. De Villiers' attitude toward life in general, as well as the way he enjoys his sport, has inspired Kohli, the former India captain admitted.

"A guy like AB can contribute so immensely to the environment he is part of just by being himself. Amazing human being, extraordinary player. No one even needs to talk about his game. It is beyond belief the kind of things he does. As much as I have been at the peak of playing international cricket, he just comes off a six-month layoff and bat in a manner that makes you feel like, 'I've probably worked five years to get to this level and this guy comes after a 6-month layoff and not having played any cricket and he is batting five levels above you. It is phenomenal. I don't think anyone has had the kind of ability AB has," Kohli said on the RCB Podcast.

"His approach towards life in general and the way he enjoys the game is such an inspiration for me. If I have taken inspiration from anyone within the game outside of the field, that has to be AB. The way he approaches life, the way he has taken decisions to prioritise the right things in his life. At the end of the day that is all that matters. So if I had to convince one guy it would be AB," said the former Indian captain," Kohli added.

'It would be a very easy decision' says Virat Kohli

Kohli also recalled an occasion during a match between India and South Africa in which Indian fans chanted 'ABD' in a crowded stadium. Kohli stated that it would be a simple option to make because De Villiers is well-loved in India. Kohli explained that the Indian supporters yelling his name at Wankhede were not South Africans and that it demonstrated AB's magic.

"It would be a very easy decision because he already gets support from the Indian crowd even when he played for South Africa against India. Fifty thousand people in the stadium shouted 'ABD, ABD'. That can't happen by chance, it is a very, very special thing to happen and it does not happen to anyone anywhere in the world. It is not like South African fans had come to Wankhede, they were Indian fans chanting his name. We were like, what the hell is going on here. But that's who he is, that is the magic of AB," he said.

The bond between Kohli and De Villiers is very well known amongst cricketing fans. However, Kohli and De Villiers will not be seen playing together for the RCB for the first time since 2011. De Villiers has already announced his retirement from all forms of the game and will not be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin on March 26, will see 10 teams compete for the ultimate title.

Image: IPL/BCCI