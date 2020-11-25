Virat Kohli's Absence From 3 Tests Won't Affect Australia Financially, CA Chief Claims

Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley spoke on the absence of Indian captain Virat Kohli, who will be unavailable for a major part of the tournament and how it can affect the CA financially. Nick Hockley spoke regarding the same on Tuesday and asserted the importance of the tournament on world cricket. Cricket Australia was amongst one of the worst-hit and affected sports body due to the pandemic as they had to lay off many employees and cut down salaries of other staff.

The India vs Australia 2020 series starting on December 17 is expected to helping CA in streamlining their revenues and thus is very important to them. However, the Indian team captain Virat Kohli is scheduled to return home after the first Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma and attend the birth of his first child. There were doubts on how Kohli’s absence could have an effect on the revenues of Cricket Australia and its broadcasters.

Kohli paternity leave not to have impact on finances for India vs Australia 2020 series?

Speaking with the media, Nick Hockley revealed how CA absolutely respects Virat Kohli's decision. He shares his delight in seeing Kohli captain the side in each of the ODIs and the T20s and the first Test. The Cricket Australia interim CEO also spoke on Kohli's competitive leadership that was seen during the last series and what fans have been accustomed to watching (that) during India's performances all around the world. Hockley insisted though that Kohli's decision won't have any financial implications on the series as such.

Also Read Indian Skipper Virat Kohli & Offie R Ashwin Nominated For ICC Player Of The Decade Award

The CA interim chief was also questioned about any discussion between CA and BCCI took place in regards to Kohli's return and the easing of quarantine rules for the same. Coming up with a prompt answer, Hockley revealed how the quarantine arrangements have been well described and in relation to Virat Kohli's plans close to the first Test, they have made discussions.

Also Read Kohli's Childhood Coach Says Ajinkya Rahane Has A Chance To Establish Himself As Captain

Hockley also went on to stress on the importance of the upcoming bilateral series to the world and Australian cricket. He shared how it is a testament to all cricketing nations that could get international cricket up and running in a safe way as the series will be played in front of large crowds.

Also Read Harbhajan Singh Has Special, Funny Birthday Wish For Ex-spin Partner Amit Mishra

Earlier, quite a few eyebrows were raised on the Adelaide Test due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in South Australia. However, the CA chief executive also assured that the Adelaide Test will be played as planned without any hiccups. He mentions how CA is working very closely with the South Australian government and at this stage is given assurance that (COVID-19 cases) have been contained. With the Adelaide lockdown having been lifted last Saturday, the Adelaide Test will go ahead as scheduled.

Also Read 'Virat Kohli's Absence Will Be A Big Setback In The Last 3 Tests': Childhood Coach Sharma

India squad for Australia 2020 Test series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.