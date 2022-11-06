Virat Kohli's Bday Marked With Fervour; Mural Of His Face Created Using 5000 Cricket Balls

As India’s ace batsman and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli turned 34 on November 5, his fans apart from wishing him on social media also found a unique way to celebrate his birthday, by preparing a mural made with 5,000 red cricket balls at Mumbai’s Carter road Amphitheater on Saturday, November 5. Notably, the celebrations are planned for a week until November 12.

Notably, under the guidance of Mural artist Gurseet Singh, thousands of Virat kohli fans engaged in forming a 20ft-by-20ft mural of Kohli, made of 5,000 cricket balls. The nine-hour activity began at 8 am on Saturday.

Artists paint a wall mural of Virat Kohli in Mumbai on the occasion of King Kohli's birthday.#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ZDzA3MFmfp — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) November 4, 2022

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach also joined in

During the spectacular celebration, Virat Kohli’s coach from his early days in the game, Rajkumar Sharma was also present at the occasion. "It looks amazing and very creative from team PUMA and I will definitely send it to Virat as well. It fills my heart with great pride to see him getting so much love," Rajkumar Sharma said.

The event was aimed at bringing together the fans of Virat Kohli at one location, said PUMA’s India head. "Virat Kohli is a modern-day cricket legend and has a special place in fans' hearts. It was our endeavour to bring them all together and make it a special birthday celebration for one of the most complete batsmen of this era," stated Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia, the organisers of the event.

Puma celebrating Virat Kohli's birthday and tribute and made King Kohli's picture with 5000 test cricket red balls in Bandra Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/H2CRSestjT — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 5, 2022

Presence of eminent personalities

The occasion was attended by several other sports personalities like inspirational 94-year-old sprinter Bhagwani Devi, footballer Glan Martins, cricketer Anwar Ali, cricketer Anuj Rawat and swimmer Srihari. An ardent Kohli fan and Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter was also present at the day-long celebration.

The celebrations that will go on until November 12 will see tattoo artists, hair stylists and face painters indulging fans with Kohli-inspired tattoos, haircuts with VK initials, to unique face paint and more at the brand's stores.

Kohli’s spectacular career

At an average of over 49.53, Virat Kohli has scored 8,074 runs in 102 tests with 27 centuries and 28 fifties in the format. In the 262 ODIs, he has amassed 12,344 runs at an average of 57.68 with 43 tons and 64 half centuries.

Lastly, in Kohli's T20 career, he has scored 3,932 runs in 113 T20Is at a scoring rate of 53.13, with 1 century and 26 fifties.

In the ongoing T20 ICC World cup, India will face Zimbabwe in their final group stage match in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6.

Image: ANI