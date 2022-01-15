Virat Kohli's Biggest Achievements As Test Captain Of India As He Steps Down As Skipper

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the best Test skippers in the world and he has cemented his legacy as one of the most successful captains of Team India as well. Under his stint, India has achieved tremendous amounts of success, both at home and away.

Kohli has won 40 of the 68 Test matches he has led the side in, thereby emphasising his leadership mettle. Here is a look at the 33-year old's five biggest achievements as the skipper of the side after he shockingly announced that he would step down as Test captain.

Virat Kohli helped Team India qualify for ICC WTC final

Amongst the many achievements Virat Kohli scripted as captain of Team India in the Test format, perhaps his biggest achievement is having led the side in their first-ever WTC final. Although New Zealand beat India in the final by eight wickets, Kohli did lead the side to Test series wins against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, Australia and England to reach the finals.

Virat Kohli led Team India to first Test series win on Australian soil

Another outstanding feat that Virat Kohli achieved as the captain of Team India's Test side was the 2-1 series win on Australian soil. After getting thrashed in the first Test, India made a remarkable comeback to beat Australia in the second match by eight wickets before recording a monumental three-wicket win in fortress Gabba.

Virat Kohli led India to a 2-1 series lead against England on their turf

After leading Team India to a historical Test series win in Australia, Virat Kohli also led the side to another famous Test series lead in England. After the first India vs England Test ended in a draw, the Kohli-led side recorded famous overseas wins at both Lord's and The Oval. The only location which England won at was Leeds, with the Old Trafford Test getting postponed due to COVID. The fifth and final Test match of the series is expected to be played later this year.

Virat Kohli's other accomplishments as Test captain

After leading Team India to Test series wins in Brisbane, Lord's, Oval and Centurion in one year, Virat Kohli became the only Indian skipper to have led the side to victories on four overseas grounds twice in his career. Previously, Kohli had led India to wins in Johannesburg, Nottingham, Adelaide and Melbourne in 2018.

The 33-year old also became the first Asian captain to win a Test match at Centurion earlier this year and only the third overall to do so after England's Nasser Hussain in 2000 and Australia's Michael Clarke in 2014. As a result of several landmark victories under his stint, India was the highest-ranked Test team in the ICC rankings for 42 months from October 2016 till early March 2020.