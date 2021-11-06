Virat Kohli's Birthday Picture Surfaces Online; Shows Indian Skipper Drenched In Cake

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 5, the same day when India won the T-20 match against Scotland. Throughout Friday, messages and birthday greetings from the cricketer’s friends, family and fans kept the internet engaged. Twitter saw #HappyBirthdayViratKohli trending while on Instagram, Kohli’s teammates coalesced to extend wishes for their captain.

Late in the day, Suryakumar Yadav shared glimpses from Kohli’s birthday celebrations in the aftermath of the match. Taking to Instagram stories, the right arm batsman shared a clip that featured the Indian captain drenched in cake as others cheered. The video, which lasted only for a few seconds, also featured Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakravarthy. Here's a still from the fun celebrations.

Image: Instagram/@surya_14kumar

Birthday wishes pour in from celebs, cricketers

Anushka Sharma

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, November 5, the Pari actor shared an adorable picture of the couple, as they're all smiles for the camera with arms around each other. Anushka wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can." She noted that Virat's ability to let go of things and fearlessness has made him 'grow better in every way'.

"I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are" and further thanked him for bringing joy in her life. "Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" she concluded.

Varun Dhawan

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Student Of The Year actor shared a throwback picture of the duo dressed in similar attire. Dhawan captioned the post, "Happy birthday captain @virat.kohli. Always been inspired by this mans drive, passion and discipline for the country. Here’s to many more runs #teamindia forevaaaaa[sic]."

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar also sent his good wishes to Kohli on his special day. The legendary batter shared a picture with Kohli, where the duo can be seen engaged in a football game, which appeared to have taken place during one of the training sessions from Tendulkar's playing days. "Many happy returns of the day @virat.kohli. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of success, happiness, and good health," Tendulkar's caption read.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC