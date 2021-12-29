Virat Kohli's Cheap Dismissal Vs SA Leaves Fans Disappointed; 'nothing Ball To Get Out To'

As India take on South Africa in the first IND vs SA Test of the three-match series, Virat Kohli & co put on a brilliant display both with the bat and then with the ball in the first two innings of the ongoing match. Indi aset a target of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul and then the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami the pick of the bunch as took five wickets. But in India's second batting innings, it seems that the batsman having trouble staying at the crease and skipper Virat Kohli has come under scrutiny again as he departs having scored just 18 runs from 32 balls.

Fans were not at all pleased with the way in which Virat Kohli departed in the ongoing India vs South Africa 1st Test, as Marco Jansen's ball knocked Kohli's bat. It was a strange shot though as it was the first ball after the break. The Indian Test team skipper has now not managed to score a century in two calendar years now, 2020 and 2021. Take a look at the responses from social media as a majority of them were disappointed by Kohli.

That's a shot from Virat which is purely down to 'intent' for declaration batting. A nothing ball to get out. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 29, 2021

Yes it is. But it is too early. He should have waited for 4-5 overs to set his eyes again and then should have gone into attacking mode. — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) December 29, 2021

Not even remotely possible to defend such a horrendous shot, carbon copy of first inngs dismissal! Im starting to lose hope with kohli :( — fcb10 (@MohakAgarwal13) December 29, 2021

First ball after lunch? Its still a test match. He could have waited for some time. This is actually irresponsible batting. — Hardik Bhatia {Wear mask, take the vaccine} (@nameisnotpunny) December 29, 2021

But why is he playing these kind of shots and this is not for the first time, we've seen it for a while now. He looks set and good to get a good score and then he plays these shots. It is so frustrating to watch — skidmark (@FrAnkenstien978) December 29, 2021

It was a poor shot in all conditions and situations. This is rigidity — avinash (@avinashcd) December 29, 2021

I am not buying it anymore.

Could have seen 1/2 overs then shown this INTENT

.

This is turning out to be a BIG JOKE now — Akanksha.sweet (@Akankshasweet2) December 29, 2021

IND vs SA: India lead by 2 runs on Day 4

After being at 278 runs for the loss of just three wickets, Team India faced a batting collapse being bowled out for just 327 runs. Opener KL Rahul scored a fantastic century (123 runs) while Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane contributed scores of 60, 35 and 48 runs, respectively. Coming into bat South Africa were unable to create an impact and were left reeling at 32/4 with Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen falling early. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock tried to steady the shop but they weren't able to create a great impact and were bowled out for 197. Mohammed Shami with a 5-wicket haul was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

But in India's second innings, things have not worked out the way they would have licked as the batting order has collapsed. Mayank Agarwal went for just four runs while KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur, who was sent in at no. 3, went for 23 and 10 respectively. While it looked like Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli had stabilised India's innings, the skipper departed for just 18 runs and soon after that Pujara also walked back having scored 16. Ajinkya Rahane got off to a fiery start with three fours and a six but he too departed having scored 20 off 23. The pressure is all on Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin to get India to a defendable target as they currently lead by 245 runs against South Africa.