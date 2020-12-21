Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Appointed By Rohan Jaitley As Delhi Team's Head Coach

Rajkumar Sharma was appointed as the head coach of the Delhi cricket team ahead of the upcoming Indian domestic season. The announcement was made by the Rohan Jaitley-led Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday, December 20. Incidentally, Rajkumar Sharma was Virat Kohli’s childhood coach.

DDCA announce Rajkumar Sharma as Delhi coach

On the recommendations of the Cricket Advisory Committee dated 19.12.2020, following appointments/ engagements are made in senior category, for the season 2020-21: pic.twitter.com/1RLOk0FeDT — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) December 20, 2020

Virat Kohli childhood coach to helm Delhi cricket in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Rajkumar Sharma is all set to coach the senior state level team in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to commence from January 10 onwards and will run until January 31. Sharma will be assisted by Gursharan Singh, who was appointed as Delhi’s Assistant Coach on the same day by the DDCA.

Rajkumar Sharma was also Delhi’s bowling coach during the 2019-20 Indian domestic season. On an international level, he has coached Malta for a tri-nation series in Spain in March 2019. Sharma is also a former cricketer who played nine first-class matches and three List A games for Delhi.

Virat Kohli centuries in international cricket

The Virat Kohli centuries statistical section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Since his debut in 2008, the cricketer has struck 70 centuries across all formats. He is currently the third leading century-maker in world cricket, behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

The youngsters of the Delhi side will be looking forward to gaining much-treasured inputs from Kohli childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, considering the celebrated batting career of the Indian captain.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 was originally scheduled to be played between November and December. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced BCCI to shift the entire tournament to January next year. The three-week event is set to be played across seven different venues under a biosecure environment, with 38 teams set to compete for the coveted trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal benchmark to test out youngsters in time for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prior to the cash-rich league, a Virat Kohli-led Indian team will be facing England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs at home, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 season.

