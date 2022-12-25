Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Lashes Out At His 'unacceptable' Outings Vs Bangladesh

Former India captain Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has lashed out at him over his disappointing performance in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. While speaking to India News Sports, Sharma said Kohli should have shown more intent while playing the series in Bangladesh, adding that the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. Sharma further added that Kohli could have played a bit more freely using innovative shots like the slog sweep.

"A batter is quite disappointed after he gets out, and Virat Kohli is very aggressive by nature. But the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. It's unfortunate to see a batter of his stature struggle against Bangladeshi spinners. He should have shown more intent," Sharma said.

"With both the mid-on and mid-off fielders inside the circle, he could have played a bit more freely. Unless you unsettle a spinner, he is not going to let you play. You need to do something innovative like playing a slog sweep or sweeping an outside-off ball," he added.

Kohli in Test series against Bangladesh

Kohli failed to leave a mark with his bat during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh as he scored just 45 runs in four innings. Kohli scored only five runs more than Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who managed to amass 40 runs from just 1 innings in the series.

Kohli scored 24 runs in India's first innings of the second Test match and rounded up the series with a 1-run knock in the final innings on Saturday. He averaged just 15.00 with the bat, which is a new low in terms of the standard Kohli has set for himself.

Despite Kohli's forgettable outing, India handed Bangladesh a clean sweep in the series as they won both games in a comfortable manner. Earlier, Bangladesh handed India a 2-1 defeat in the three-match ODI series. Kohli will look to bounce back during the white-ball series against Asian champions Sri Lanka in January next year.

Image: Twitter