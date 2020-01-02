Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Slams 'desperate' Pakistan, Tells Them To Learn From BCCI

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma made a scathing attack at Pakistan after the latter’s propaganda against India. Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad recently made an appeal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for asking other member nations to stop touring and playing cricket in India. Furthermore, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani controversially added that Pakistan’s security is far better at present than their arch-rivals India’s and that teams should have better judgment when it comes to this issue by not doubting Pakistan anymore.

Outraged by the preposterous remarks by the Pakistan side, Sharma asserted the accusations to be an old habit of Pakistan and further advised them to learn from BCCI in order to manage cricket in the country.

“Pakistan has an old habit of accusing India. We have no intention to tell any nation whether to play or don’t play in Pakistan. They are desperate. Pakistan should learn from the BCCI how to manage cricket in the country. I don’t think Indian administrators have time to give attention to the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s statement,” he added.

READ:Ganguly: It will be a bigger challenge to beat Australia in 2020 Test series

READ: Deepak Chahar reveals wish to pick and choose India appearances in the future

Vinod Kambli slams Javed Miandad for anti-India comments

Javed Miandad's comments did not go down too well on Twitter as he received tremendous backlash from fans especially in India. One of the most notable replies among them came from former India player Vinod Kambli. The southpaw took to Twitter where he said that Javed Miandad’s habit of poking in others’ affairs hasn’t yet gone. Vinod Kambli proceeded to tell Javed Miandad that India had always provided the best security to the visiting teams and perhaps he should focus more on which countries wanted to tour Pakistan instead, which has more security issues. Miandad has been known in the past for many of his anti-India tirades.

Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai.Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to 🇮🇳.U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour 🇵🇰!@PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 28, 2019

READ: Virat Kohli not perfect but is India's most passionate captain ever: Ravi Shastri

READ: Nathan Lyon downplays the idea of 'four-day tests', labels it as 'ridiculous'