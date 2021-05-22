Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Suresh Batra Passes Away At 53

Suresh Batra, who was one of the childhood coaches of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, died on Thursday at the age of 53. Indian cricket journalist Vijay Lokapally took to social media platform Twitter to share the news with the world. According to Lokapally, Batra had finished his daily morning prayers before he collapsed and died. Batra was one of the coaches at the famous West Delhi Cricket Academy and had coached Virat Kohli during his teenage days, years before the Delhi cricketer began playing for his country. "I lost my younger brother. Knew him since 1985," Lokapally quoted Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach, as saying.

Batra's contributions towards cricket

Delhi-based Suresh Batra was assistant coach to Rajkumar Sharma when Kohli joined their academy to train. Batra, alongside Sharma, played a vital role in developing Kohli at the West Delhi Cricket Academy. Kohli had joined the academy at the tender age of nine and was mentored by Batra and Rajkumar Sharma into the player that he is today. Batra and Sharma sharpened Kohli's skills until he was ready to play at bigger stages, most prominently for India.

Batra played a major role in shaping the careers of other cricketers as well, including Delhi players Manjot Kalra and Varun Sood. Kalra was part of the Indian U-19 squad that won the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Kalra had scored a century against Australia in the final of the World Cup, which helped the then-Indian team win the coveted tournament.

