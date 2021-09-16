Virat Kohli's Coach Knew He Was Going To Step Down As T20 Captain; 'decision Not Hasty'

India's cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who has been captaining team India in all formats of the game, has decided he'll step down as the skipper in the T20 format after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli made the announcement on his Twitter handle. Reacting to the announcement, Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma called it a well-thought decision, citing the pressure a skipper has to go through while leading the team in all formats of the game.

"It's a well-thought decision and he (Kohli) had discussed it with me many times. Captaining the team in all three formats for such a long time is a high-pressure task. Hence he has taken the decision and I believe it is a good decision," Virat Kohli's coach said.

When asked if Virat Kohli has spoken to him after the decision, Rajkumar Sharma said, "He had been talking to me regularly over this as it's a big decision so we were on regular discussion on the matter and I knew he is going to take this decision. He has taken this decision after much deliberation. It's not a decision taken in any haste."

Virat Kolhi 'loves Tests & ODIs': His coach Rajkumar Sharma

Speaking on Virat Kohli continuing with the captaincy of Tests and ODIs, Rajkumar Sharma revealed, "Kohli loves to play Test matches so he will continue to do the captaincy of that format for as long as possible or till the time the selectors allow him to do so and same goes with the ODIs."

Virat Kohli in his announcement has cited "immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years". Kolhi said he needs to give himself the space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket.

However, Virat Kohli asserted that he was in continuous touch with the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Virat Kohli, in the official statement, added that the decision, which as per him 'took a lot of time', was an outcome of series of discussions with Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri, as well as his teammate, Rohit Sharma. He referred to them as his 'close people'.

Virat Kohli's announcement to step down as T20 captain

