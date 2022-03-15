Virat Kohli's Coach Wants Star To Come Back To His Academy Amid Prolonged Slide In Form

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has urged the cricketer to come back to the academy amid a dip in his form. Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', Rajkumar Sharma pointed out instances in the past where the cricketer has returned to the academy to refine his basics and then gone on to perform well at the international level.

"Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it." he said.

He went on to add that Virat Kohli's form has seen a dip because he has been batting way too cautiously and that he needs to play more freely and once he does he'll be back to his old form. "He is batting really well but unfortunately, he is batting too cautiously. If starts to bat a bit more freely, like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best. On such wickets, you need to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer did."

During the IND vs SL series fans and everyone else in the cricketing world expected the 33-year-old to score his 71st century which has been pending to come for over two years, however, the player was able to register a highest score of just 45 in the series.

IND vs SL: Kohli’s Test average falls below 50

With his poor return with the bat against Sri Lanka, Kohli’s Test average has fallen down below 50 in Test cricket for the first time in five years. The player has scored 22 half-centuries since his last century but it has been over two years since he reached the three-figure mark with pressure mounting on the former Indian skipper to deliver. The player came into India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test needing 43 runs to keep his average above 50 but Kohli could manage only 36 runs leaving his average at 49.96.