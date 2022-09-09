Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st century ended during the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match on Thursday. Making his return to international cricket after a month-long break, the 33-year-old looked to be his old self before going on to breach the three-figure mark. After reaching the milestone in the 19th over of the Indian innings there was no angry celebration, but all smiles and also kissing the ring. The knock of 122 runs was his maiden T20I century and also remains the highest score in this year's edition of Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's comment to Bhuvneshwar Kumar post-century goes viral

Virat Kohli's unbeaten century off just 61 deliveries helped India breach the 200-run mark for the first time in the tournament. Upon his return to the dugout, the 33-year-old was given a rousing reception by his teammates as they stood in line near the dugout to greet the star batter. As Kohli reached near Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he shook his hand and said, “Abhi hai cricket baaki!” giving an indication of his passion and hunger for the game. India eventually went on to win the mtch with Bhuvneshwar Kumar registering his best figures in the format. The pacer picked up five wickets giving away just four runs in four overs which included a maiden over as well.



Kohli saying "Abhi hai cricket baaki" to Bhuvi ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/S4QZLDfLRF — Rohan (@RoroBoro98) September 8, 2022

Asia Cup: Records broken by Kohli during India vs Afghanistan

Beside scoring century after three almost long years, Kohli also achieved major milestones following his century. The century against Afghanistan was the highest individual T20I score by an Indian surpassing Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s 118 run knock against Sri Lanka. The century also made Kohli the fourth Indian to score a century in all formats.

Kohli went onto equal Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul's record for the most T20 centuries among Indians and also became the second Indian to smash 100 T20I sixes and the 10th batter overall. Rohit Sharma holds the distinction of being the first Indian batter to acheive the feat. Kohli also became the second man to cross the 3500-run mark in T20Is after Rohit Sharma. The former skipper became the seventh batter to cross 24,000 international runs. He is the third Indian to cross the mark after Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.