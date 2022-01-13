Virat Kohli's 'cute' Gestures Towards Daughter Vamika During 3rd Test Go Viral | WATCH

In the ongoing India vs South Africa Test match Day 3, skipper Virat Kohli played a stern and watchful innings and as he walked back from the crease for the lunch break, he made some very cute gestures and gave a wave to his daughter Vamika Kohli. It was a moment that the fans online loved and they could not get enough of. Last year in January, Virat and his wife Anushka welcomed their daughter into this world.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Match: Recap

In the 3rd IND vs SA Test match, Team India see themselves in a tough situation once again. India entered the match with the aim to win the series decider as both India and South Africa have won one Test each. Virat Kohli returned from an injury and stepped up for the toss which he ended up winning following which he assessed the conditions and chose to bat first. Team India lost their openers early on including in-form KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Rahul only managed to make 12 runs off 35 balls while Mayank got to 15 off 35 before being dismissed. Then came two underfire batters, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli. Both of them played some good shots and stabilised India's innings.

However, before he could get to his half-century, Pujara walked back for 43 runs off 77 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant and the entire tail end were unable to give Kohli any support. However, Kohli played a gritty inning and scored a half-century before getting out on 79 runs off 201 balls.

India finished with 223 runs with a lot of pressure on the Indian bowlers. After being in a strong position, courtesy of Keegan Petersen's half-century and small stands with Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, the Proteas got bowled out for 210 with Petersen scoring the highest at 72 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers finishing with the figures of 5/42.

India came into the second innings of the third IND vs SA Test with a lead of 13 runs but once again they lost their openers early on as KL Rahul departed for 10 runs in 22 balls and Mayank Agarwal departed for seven in 15 runs. Struggling Pujara and Rahane both departed without scoring many runs on the board. Pujara scored nine in 33 balls and Rahane scored just one run in nine balls as he continued to disappoint. However, skipper Kohli and Rishabh Pant had stabilised India's innings. Kohli had scored 29 runs in 143 balls and Pant had gotten his half-century as he bats on 51 for 60 at lunch break. Post the lunch break, Kohli got out but Pant continued and was batting at 73 runs off 85 balls.

(Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram)