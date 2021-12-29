The India vs South Africa 1st Test went on a fast-forward mode after Day 2 was washed out due to rain. Day 3 of the IND vs SA match witnessed 17 wickets falling in total with India firmly in control of the match. The Day 3 started with India losing seven wickets in 55 runs before Mohammad Shami's inspiring spell helped India bowl out the home team for just 197 runs. However, apart from the match, several other highlights from the match made headlines, Virat Kohli's dance being one of them.

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli dance performance

The match also witnessed Test skipper Virat Kohli putting his dancing shoes on in the middle of the match, the video of which has gone viral. On Day 3, Team India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing at the later stage of the South Africa innings during a change of overs. The Test skipper seemed to be in a good mood considering the strong position India was in. Here' the viral video of Virat Kohli dancing.

Recap of India vs South Africa Day 3

The third day of the India vs South Africa 1st Test belonged to pacers from both teams. After Day 2 was washed out by rain, the Day 3 of the match witnessed a total of 18 wickets falling. It was Rabada, who drew the first blood on the day having caught behind centurion KL Rahul. Lungi Ngidi then went through the Indian batting order finishing with figures of 6 wickets for 71.

Following the batting collapse, India needed their bowlers to step up and Mohammad Shami put his hand up to deliver a great performance with the ball. The Indian pacer started with the wicket of Keegan Petersen before dismissing Aiden Markram immediately after the lunch break on Day 3.

After lunch Shami accounted for two wickets by dismissing Wiaan Mulder and then Temba Bavuma, who was South Africa's highest scorer in the innings with 52 runs. The 31-year old then completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Kagiso Rabada, who was looking dangerous, having scored 25 runs from 45 deliveries. In reply, Team India lost an early wicket of Mayank Agarwal with just 12 runs on board. The team finished the day at 16 runs for the loss of a wicket with KL Rahul will take the crease alongside Shardul Thakur.