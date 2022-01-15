Virat Kohli's Decision To Step Down As Test Skipper Leaves Cricket Fraternity In Shock

The cricket world is left shocked after Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli announced that he has decided to step down as the national team captain. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote about his decision to bring an end to this journey.

Several cricketers have now reacted to the Virat Kohli news. Taking to his social media, former Indian swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag wrote "Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud

@imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat"

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer too praised the cricketer and said Virat leaves behind a legacy in Test cricket and has made India a formidable Test side. "When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign Virat 👏🏻" he wrote on Koo.

Several other cricketers also reacted to the news of Kohli stepping down as national team captain, and said that they were shocked at the sudden decision but added that the player has accomplished a lot as a skipper.

It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022

#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022

Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli steps down; Read the full statement

Virat Kohli had earlier resigned as the T20I captain and was later asked to relinquish ODI captaincy, and it looked like the player was to lead India for years to come by in the Test format but in a turn of events, the captain earlier today, January 15, made a sudden announcement relinquishing his Test captaincy marking the end of an era.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team." Virat Kohli wrote.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day One and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he further added.

Image: PTI