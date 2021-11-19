Virat Kohli's Emotional Reaction On AB De Villiers' Retirement; 'Always Your Number 1 Fan'

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and put out a heartfelt message expressing his thoughts on the retirement of AB de Villiers. Earlier in the day, the Proteas legend De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, which brings an end to his time with RCB in the IPL. Kohli and de Villiers were the mainstays of RCB over the years, and the bond shared between both cricketers was frequently seen, both on and off the field.

Kohli shared a tribute post for de Villiers on Koo where he said that Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for the South African superstar.

Virat Kohli's Koo for AB de Villiers:

Expressing himself after de Villier’s announcement about his retirement, Kohli mentioned that it hurts his heart to see the player leaving the sport, but he understands that de Villiers has made the best decision for himself and his family, as he always does. Speaking further about the legendary cricketer, the RCB and India skipper added that de Villiers is one of the most inspirational people he has ever met. Kohli further said De Villiers can be proud of what he has done and for everything he has given to RCB. He further called the former Proteas batter his brother and said, “Our bond is beyond the game and will always be”.

Virat Kohli's tweet about AB de Villiers:

This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

About AB de Villiers and his association with RCB

Having joined RCB in 2011, AB de Villiers was one of the most prominent faces to represent the franchise alongside Kohli. Both cricketers shared many celebratory innings as they often batted with each other in the middle. Kohli and de Villiers’ partnership of 229 against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016, is the highest partnership ever in IPL history. Adding to the achievements shared by both batters, they also have the second-highest partnership in IPL history to their credit, as both batters stitched an unbeaten partnership of 215 runs for RCB while batting against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2015.

Both cricketers played together for the final time during the IPL 2021, which was Kohli’s final year as the skipper of RCB. In IPL 2021, de Villiers scored a total of 313 runs, while Kohli scored 405 runs in total. In his last year with RCB as a player, de Villiers along with Kohli was successful to take their team to the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Image: PTI