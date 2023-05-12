Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Reaction To Suryakumar's Maiden IPL Ton Will Melt Your Heart

Suryakumar Yadav struck his maiden IPL century (103 not out) to power Mumbai Indians to 218 for 5, their fourth consecutive 200-plus score, against Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Rashid continued to make inroads as he had Nehal Wadhera (15) chop one onto his wickets, but MI’s acceleration was enough to take them to 96 for three at halfway mark.

Virat Kohli reacts as Suryakumar Yadav hits maiden IPL century

Suryakumar and Vinod then took the attack to Mohammed Shami (0/53), hitting him for 15 runs in the 13th over, before the two batters smacked Alzarri Joseph for a six each in the 12th over.

Suryakumar continued with his barrage of shots from the other end, hitting Mohit for 20 runs in the 18th over with three fours and a six and brought up his first century of IPL career with a six off the last ball of the innings.

In the process, Suryakumar also put on another 54 runs for the sixth wicket with Cameron Green (3 not out), which came off only 18 balls.

Virat Kohli who also lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's efforts on Thursday took to Instagram to heap praises on the Mumbai player. He posted a story on his official Instagram account. It said, “Tula maanla bhau".

A win for Mumbai today would ease their way into the IPL playoffs.

With PTI inputs