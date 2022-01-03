Virat Kohli's Injury Paves Way For Hanuma Vihari, Netizens Claim 'truly Poetic Justice'

In a moment that took everyone by surprise, KL Rahul was seen walking up for the toss as Team India's skipper ahead of the second India vs South Africa Test match. Usually, it is Virat Kohli who would step up but it seems that India's longest format skipper is out for the second Test.

Kohli will not be taking part in the second Test because of an injury as confirmed by stand-in captain KL Rahul who said that Kohli is suffering from an upper back spasm. Rahul also confirmed that Hanuma Vihari will be coming into the playing XI for the match.

"Virat is having an upper back spasm. Every Indian player dreams to captain his country. Really looking forward to this. We will look to put some runs on the board and put the opposition under pressure. Hanuma Vihari comes in for Virat. No other change," Rahul said after winning the toss.

Netizens were extremely happy for Vihari who gets to play after missing the first match and missing out on India's two-match series against New Zealand in November 2022. Some fans have said that Kohli's injury could be a 'blessing in disguise' as losing Kolhi is a big blow to the team but Vihari could be a surprise performer in the game. Another fan also claimed that it was 'poetic justice' for a player like Vihari to get into the team.

Hanuma Vihari after all that A tour games and getting chance now after sitting outside .. #CricketTwitter #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eo1GBoPnKF — V (@testaahebest) January 3, 2022

And importantly Hanuma Vihari gets much deserved chance. Hope he shows what he is capable of and seizes the opportunity #INDvsSA — From a Middle-class family (@iam_MadhuRam) January 3, 2022

So Hanuma Vihari is playing. This is his chance to stake claim for the middle order spots. He has the technique and skill. Big opportunity. #INDvsSA @Hanumavihari — Karan (@KaranChoksi6) January 3, 2022

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match

As far as the bilateral series between India and South Africa is concerned, the visiting side has gained an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the three-match clash with a thumping victory in the first Test in Centurion. India demolished the Proteas at the SuperSport Park last week and won the Boxing Day Test by a massive margin of 113 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shone for India with the bat, while Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj finished the job with the ball in hand.

It is going to be a tough fight for the teams in the IND vs SA 2nd Test as they are both missing out on vital players. India is of course missing out on skipper Virat Kohli. South Africa will be without Quinton de Kock, who shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

Image: AP