Virat Kohli's Last Day As Team India's T20I Skipper Treasured By ICC; Watch

Virat Kohli stepped down as the Indian team's captain in the shortest format of the game after the Men In Blue's final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against Namibia at Dubai International Stadium which also marked the end of their campaign. The batting megastar had earlier announced that he would be leading India for one final time in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, there was no fairytale ending for him as the inaugural edition's champions failed to make the semis for the first time since 2012 after having lost their opening two games to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand respectively.

Meanwhile, the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come forward and shared an itinerary of VK's journey on the final day as the Indian captain in the shortest format of the game.

Here's how Virat Kohli's final day as Team India's T20I skipper panned out

Taking to their social media handles, ICC had prepared an itinerary of Virat Kohli's activities during the India vs Namibia clash. Kohli &Team India arrive at the venue i.e. Dubai International Stadium at 1633 hrs GST (Gulf Standard Time) and begins warm-up at 16:45. Five minutes later, he also indulges himself in throwdowns and then tries to get into the groove with a football session (17:07). In three minutes' time, the players and the support staff are involved in a team huddle before involving themselves in a Speed Work session.

Virat Kohli can then be seen giving his best during catching practice and the remainder of the practice session before walking out for the toss at 17:28 which he wins and decides to bowl first. Moments after the toss for India vs Namibia game, Virat could be seen having a discussion with his predecessor and Team India mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The players then get ready for on-field action with the national anthems. Team India showcase a remarkable performance and end up registering a nine-wicket win in the inconsequential clash.

When the game ends at 21:16 GST, the Indian players including the outgoing T20I skipper Virat Kohli and members of the support staff could be seen exchanging handshakes. At the same time, players including the likes of R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma along with coach Ravi Shastri, mentor MS Dhoni & bowling coach Bharat Arun are also seen hugging Virat Kohli. He then heads for the post-match interview at 21:27. After the presentation ceremony, Kohli poses for photographs with a couple of Namibia players before posing for another photograph with the cameraperson herself. The video ends with Virat Kohli walking back to the dressing room.

India T20I captaincy

Team India on Tuesday announced the squad for upcoming T20 Internationals for the three matches against New Zealand marking the beginning of a new era under new full-time skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Here's the squad for the upcoming home T20I series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj