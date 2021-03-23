Last Updated:

Virat Kohli's Mistimed Flick Shot Ends A Good Knock, Wait For 71st Int'l Century Continues

Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st international century continues after a lofted flick shot led to his downfall during the 1st ODI against England on Tuesday

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked in great nick with the bat during the first ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday as he succeeded in finding gaps between the fielders at regular intervals as he registered his 61st half-century in the longest format of the game. However, when it appeared that the 'Run Machine' would play an impactful knock, his stay at the crease was cut short and he had to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

Kohli's lofted flick shot leads to his downfall

Kohli has scored a lot of runs in his successful career with the lofted flick shot that has been one of his trademark cricketing shots after cover-drive but, on Tuesday afternoon, it brought curtains down on what was a good innings till it lasted.

This happened in the 33rd over of the first innings that was bowled by Mark Wood. On the very first delivery, Wood had bowled a fullish one on the middle and off stump as Kohli played his lofted flick shot to the mid-wicket region. Nonetheless, he did not time the ball well as it one straight into the hands of all-rounder Moeen Ali who took an easy catch in the deep as Virat stood in disbelief for a while before walking back to the dressing room for a 60-ball 56 to his name. 

The video of Kohli's dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Prior to his dismissal, the Indian captain was involved in a 105-run stand for the second wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan. 

Virat Kohli's wait for the 71st international century continues

As his lofted flick shot eventually sent him back, Virat Kohli's wait for his 71st international century and 44th in ODIs prolonged. The batting megastar had not scored a century in any format of the game in the year gone by. In fact, he had scored his last hundred against Bangladesh during a pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019, and 16 months since then, Kohli has failed to breach the three-figure mark.

 

