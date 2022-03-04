Virat Kohli's Old Picture With Dravid Shared By RCB; 'How It Started, How It Is Going'

Virat Kohli and Team India coach Rahul Dravid have a piece of history to share with Kohli making his debut while Rahul Dravid was still an active cricket back in 2011. It's been almost 10 years since they played on the field together and now both have different roles to play. While Virat Kohli went on to cement his place as one of the greatest players to have played the game and even led the team.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid is now the current Team India coach and even coached Kohli when he was at the helm o the national team. As Virat Kohli completed the milestone of reaching 100 Tests during India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, his IPL franchisee the Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the moment by sharing the 22-year-old image of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

RCB share image of Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid's first meeting

In the image shared by RCB, a very young Virat Kohli can be seen standing next to Rahul Dravid and looking amazed by his presence. Ahead of the ist IND vs SL Test BCCI shared a video in which Rahul Dravid is presenting Virat Kohli with his 100th Test cap and giving a heartwarming speech about his journey.

Virat Kohli while thanking coach Rahul Dravid for presenting the cap said, "And I couldn't have received it from a better person, from one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days when I was looking at you and taking a picture with you and today I am getting my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully. Thank you so much."

IND vs SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli joins an illustrious list

By playing in the 1st India vs Sri Lanka Tets match Kohli joined an illustrious list of players who achieved the magical three-figure mark. Kohli joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma, who played 100 Tests for the country.

Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram