Virat Kohli's Old Video Of Dancing Resurfaces, Murali's Moves Floors ABD, Pollard & Gayle

Virat Kohli, a former captain of India, is one of the most well-known athletes in the world and it's a no-brainer since he excels in every aspect of the game. An old video of the Delhi-born cricketer has recently reappeared on social media, and it makes it abundantly evident how mesmerizing Kohli's presence is off the field as well. In the video, Kohli can be seen teaching some dance moves to his former IPL teammate Chris Gayle.

Kohli dances with Gayle, ABD and Pollard; WATCH

The video recently resurfaced on the micro-blogging site Twitter. It shows Kohli and Gayle engaging in an entertaining dance routine before former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard comes up with some stylish moves of his own. It doesn't take long for Sri Lanka's spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to join the youngsters in showing off his grooves to the catching beat. Murali's hilarious moves sent Gayle and Pollard to the floors in laughter. Meanwhile, RCB great AB de Villiers and former India pacer Zaheer Khan can be seen silently enjoying the dance from the back.

vijay malya's rcb was something else fr 😂 pic.twitter.com/1MeNUwKvKH — Aahil (@KulcheNihari) February 1, 2023

Since then, several years have passed and Muralitharan, Pollard, and Zaheer Khan have moved on to coaching roles. AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have also taken retirement from IPL, whereas Kohli is still active and playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and also for India in all three formats. Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia.

Kohli recently visited an ashram in Rishikesh with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. In pictures doing rounds on social media, Kohli can be seen praying to Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in the Himalayan city. Kohli was not part of the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand as he was given a break by the BCCI ahead of the Test series against the Kangaroos.

India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9. The first match will be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

India vs Australia, four-match Test series: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s squad for Test series against India: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warne.

Image: Twitter

