Virat Kohli's 'overloaded' Kit Bag During Training Draws Fans' Attention, See What's In It

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen carrying an overloaded kit bag to his first practice session at SuperSport Park in Johannesburg, where his team will play South Africa in the first Test match of the upcoming series. The official Twitter handle of the BCCI shared a video on Sunday from Team India's first practice session, where Kohli was seen carrying a laden kit bag with all of his cricketing equipment.

The Indian captain had previously disclosed what he carries in his kit bag. Kohli stated during the Indian Premier League's 2020 season that he carries approximately ten cricket bats, ten to eleven pairs of gloves, pads, guards, two helmets, bat stickers, and so on.

The 33-year-old was also seen receiving some quick batting tips from Head Coach Rahul Dravid as he trained at the Centurion Stadium ahead of the first Test beginning December 26.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket squad can be seen arriving at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion for their practice session in the video posted by BCCI. The players begin the training by running around the ground before proceeding to their respective net sessions. Shreyas Iyer, Cheteswar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant can be seen honing their skills, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami bowl a few deliveries.

Getting Test-match ready 👌 👌



🎥 Snippets from #TeamIndia's first practice session ahead of the first #SAvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/QkrdgqP959 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

India's tour of South Africa

The Indian cricket team arrived in South Africa on Thursday following three days of hard quarantine in Mumbai. The Virat Kohli-led side began training a day after landing in Johannesburg. India and South Africa are slated to play a three-match Test series followed by as many ODI games. The first Test match will be played at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion from December 26 to December 30, before action shifts to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the second Test from January 3 to January 7. The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Tests:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: BCCI/Twitter

