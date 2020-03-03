'Virat Kohli's Performance Was Not Good': Remarks Skipper's Former Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Team India's tour to New Zealand was a shocker for the World's Best Side in Tests as not only was India whitewashed in the longest format of the game but was also defeated by 3-0 in the ODIs. Apart from the humiliating loss, another disappointing factor for the team was skipper Virat Kohli's rare failure which was also acknowledged by Kohli's childhood coach. The skipper's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma on Tuesday stated that Kohli's performance during the New Zealand tour was not good.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "It is unfortunate that the series did not go well. Everyone has been right, Virat Kohli's performance was not good. I also want to add that we have become too dependent on Virat, other players need to step up and contribute. He is also a human and is bound to fail which we could see in this series."

India suffered a thrashing defeat at the hands of New Zealand as the hosts whitewashed the visiting Indian team 2-0 in Tests and 3-0 in ODIs earlier. Apart from the T20 series where India won 5-0, Team India had a tour which they would certainly like to forget. Skipper Virat Kohli endured a rare failure in the tour as he failed to score a single century throughout and managed only one 50+ score.

'He is also a human'

Speaking to a news publication, outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad defended Virat Kohli's poor form, stating that it was okay for a cricketer with the calibre of Virat Kohli to have one odd series. MSK Prasad said that Virat Kohli was a legend who was a run-machine for the country over the years and that one odd series should not be used to judge such a ' phenomenal player'.

Former Pakistan coach cum selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also lashed out at Virat Kohli's critics, asking them how they could point their fingers at just the skipper while the rest of the squad failed to rise to the occasion as well.

Inzamam-ul-Haq hits Virat Kohli's critics for a six

Talking on the latest video on his Youtube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Tuesday had said that it was wrong to blame Virat Kohli single-handedly for India's loss and questioned the form of the rest of the players. Inzamam-ul-Haq said that Virat Kohli's 'rough patch' was just a parcel of the game and that people should accept it instead of making hue and cry about it. The former Pakistan coach cum selector backed Virat Kohli's technique and said that the Indian skipper need not make any changes to his technique. Touting Virat Kohli to be a 'strong-minded' player, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he believes Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback.

