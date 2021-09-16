Virat Kohli's Performance Will Determine ODI Captaincy; Wasn't Pressured On T20s: Sources

In a massive development, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will relinquish his T20 captaincy after the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision of Virat Kohli stepping down from the T20 captaincy came as a shock for cricket fans as the BCCI had recently refuted the report that the board is considering split captaincy. Now, highly placed sources in the know of the development have told Republic Media Network more about the 32-year-old cricket icon deciding to step down from captaincy in the T20 format.

Why did Virat Kohli decide to step down as India's T20 Captain?

As per the source, Kohli informed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah about his decision only earlier on the day on Thursday. The source also revealed that Kohli's decision did not come under pressure.

On being asked about whether BCCI appointing MS Dhoni as a mentor of Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE & Oman had anything to do with it, the source said that the appointment of MS Dhoni is not an issue as he has been appointed for only this T20 World Cup.

On being further questioned on possible reasons behind Kohli's decision, the source said that the Delhi-based cricketer's own batting performance may have weighed in on his decision. It is pertinent to mention that Virat Kohli has not scored a century in the past 2 years. Kohli's last century came in November 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night test in Kolkata.

The source also added that Virat Kohli's performance will determine whether he will lead Team India in 50 overs ODI format or not.

Virat Kohli's full statement stepping down as T20 captain after World Cup

In a massive development, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli announced that he would no longer serve as the captain for the T20 team after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in UAE & Oman. ICC Men's T20 World Cup is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Kohli said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.

Virat Kohli stated that it 'took a lot of time' for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors regarding the same. "I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he said.

(Image: AP)