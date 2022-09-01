Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Poll Shows He'll Outscore Rohit & Rahul Vs HKG

India sealed its entry into Asia Cup 2022 Super-4 stage after steamrolling minnows Hong Kong in their second match of the UAE tournament. Rohit Sharma-led India were propelled to 192 for five wickets, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's sensational 26-ball 68 and Virat Kohli's 44-ball 59. Hong Kong batsmen refused to surrender to India's bowling prowess, but were eventually restricted to 152 runs in 20 overs as the Men in Blue registered a 40-run victory.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli proves fan poll right with a valiant knock

Hong Kong asked India to bat first and openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave a decent start putting up 33 runs on the board in four overs. During the fifth over of India vs Hong Kong match, a poll featured on the screens of TV viewers, where fans were asked to vote who among Rahul, Rohit and Kohli will be the highest run-scorer for India. Fans favoured Kohli by giving him 51 per cent of votes.

Just when the poll results showed up on the board, the camera shifted to catch a glimpse of Kohli's reaction who had his batting pads on and was spotted having a conversation with Avesh Khan in the dressing room balcony. Kohli, in turn, was taken aback but it is not clear if the reason was the monitor screen or action from the ground. However, the timing of Kohli's expression and the way the camera captured it was absolute gold.

Asia Cup: India vs Hong Kong match highlights

India batting first started well with openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma putting up 38 runs for the opening wicket. Ayush Sharma gave Hong Kong a much-needed breakthrough dismissing Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul failed to convert the start into big score getting out for 36 runs. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav took control of the match putting up 98 runs on third wicket partnership. India finished their innings at 192/2 with Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 68 runs off 26 balls, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs of 31 balls.

Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar took one wicket each for Hong Kong in the first innings. Chasing 193 runs for victory, India pacer Arshdeep Singh provided the team with the first breakthrough, before Ravindra Jadeja's direct hit dismissed captain Nixakat Khan. Jadeja dismissed dangerous-looking Babar Hayat to turn the match in India's favour. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan also had one wicket to their name as Hong Kong finished their innings at 152/2 as India won the match by 40 runs