Virat Kohli's Reaction To Getting 'Energetic Player' Award Will Leave You In Splits- WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli played a blistering knock in the third and final T20I match against Australia on Sunday. Kohli's brilliant performance with the bat helped India win the game by 6 wickets. After the match, Kohli received a cash prize of Rs. 2,50,000 along with an award titled 'Energetic Player of the Series.' Kohli got the award for being energetic on the field during the course of the entire three-match series and for also running fast between the wickets during his knock on Sunday.

Kohli's reaction to getting the award is now going viral on the social media platform Twitter. In the video, Kohli can be seen running to his teammates after receiving the award as if to show why he was given it. This honour is the most recent addition among many that cricketers these days receive that are not the usual player of the match or series awards. Here's the hilarious reaction of Kohli after receiving the award.

Kohli breaks multiple records

Meanwhile, Kohli also broke a couple of records in the game as he scored a match-defining 63 off 48 deliveries to help India clinch the three-match series 2-1. Kohli surpassed former India captain Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket for India. Kohli now has 24,078 runs in 471 matches to his name, which is 14 runs more than the current head coach of the Indian Cricket Team.

Kohli also became the second Indian batter after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to score 16,000 runs in limited overs cricket for India. Kohli has scored 12,344 runs in 262 ODI matches and has registered 3,660 runs in 107 T20Is for the country since his debut in 2008. He has 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries in white-ball cricket. Kohli is also the second-highest run-scorer in the history of limited overs cricket.

Kohli recently broke the record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international centuries to his name. Kohli broke the record during a match against Afghanistan at the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He scored his first T20I century in the game and also took his overall tally to 71 international hundreds. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off just 66 balls in the match against Afghanistan.

