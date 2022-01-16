Virat Kohli's Shock Resignation Has Shades Of Dhoni's Test Retirement In 2014; Here's How

While team India players were still recovering from the Test series loss in South Africa, the news of Virat Kohli stepping down as Test skipper came as a major shock to cricket fans all around the world. Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain brought an end to the era where the Men in Blue dominated the Test, ODI format. The sudden decision by the 33-year-old reminded fans of the MS Dhoni who also shocked everyone by quitting Test captaincy in Australia 7 years back (2014).

Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy, gives flashes of MS Dhoni's retirement

On December 30, 2014, former India skipper MS Dhoni had shocked fans by stepping down as the skipper of the Test team right in the middle of the Test series. Australia was leading the series 2-0 when MS Dhoni decided to give up Test captaincy and continue his career in white-ball format. India had lost the four-match Test series.

While MS Dhoni had made no mention of his retirement during a press conference, around 45 minutes after his press conference concluded, the BCCI issued a statement announcing his retirement. The BCCI also confirmed Virat Kohli would captain India for the fourth Test of that series, starting in Sydney on January 6, 2014.

While Kohli started his journey as Test skipper with a draw against Australia, he ended his reign as a skipper with a series loss against South Africa. However, during his tenure, he transformed Team India into world beaters and also won series away from home.

Team India's performance under MS Dhoni in Tests

Dhoni captained Team India in 60 Tests matches, in which he registered victory in 27 matches, lost 18 matches and had 15 draws. During MS Dhoni's reign, India became the world No.1 Test team in 2009, a position which they held for two years.

MS Dhoni retired with a Test record that includes 4876 runs from 90 matches, with six centuries, 33 fifties and an average of 38.09. Dhoni scored 3454 runs as Test captain – the most by any Indian captain, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar's record of 3449 on his final day of Test cricket.

How did Team India perform under Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli during his time as the Test skipper became one the best Test captains India has ever had. The 33-year-old batter led India to 40 Test wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses out of the 68 matches he has captained the side in. It was under Kohli's captaincy that India won its first-ever Test series in Australia.

Kohli was also instrumental in guiding India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June 2021. He also helped India secure an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series against England earlier last year. Kohli is ranked No. 4 when it comes to the win percentage as Test captain after a minimum of 20 games. Only Steve Waugh, Don Bradman, and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli on the list. Kohli has a win percentage of 58.82%.