Virat Kohli's Shoutout To MS Dhoni While Stepping Down As India Test Captain Draws Praise

Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli has decided to step down from his captaincy duties after seven years. He had inherited the role from MS Dhoni and has done a splendid job in taking Indian cricket forward. Kohli has one of the best records as a captain of the Indian team. Earlier in 2021, he had also stepped down from the role of Team India's T20I skipper before he was unceremoniously also stripped off the captaincy of the ODI side. The news comes a day after India's loss in their three-match Test series against South Africa at Cape Town.

Read Virat Kohli's statement here:

"It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team," Kohli's statement reads.

Virat Kohli gives huge shoutout to MS Dhoni for believing in him

Kohli also thanked BCCI for the opportunity and went on to express his gratitude to his teammates. Kohli then gave a shoutout to head coach Rahul Dravid and his entire support group that helped the team grow in the right direction. He also gave a huge thank you to MS Dhoni for believing in him.

"I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from Day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test Cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

Fans hail Kohli's shoutout to MS Dhoni while stepping down as India Test Captain

Virat- you don’t give 120 pct. That’s only one inning. You give 240 pct. You and @msdhoni are my winners and even when you and him are 75 years you will be heroes in my heart ❤️ — Safir (@safiranand) January 15, 2022

And this decision can impact Indian Cricket a lot as transition is not smooth which was not the case when @msdhoni was captain. It's the job of captain to make sure another captain is ready and than quit captaincy. But what @imVkohli has done for the team is unbelievable 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Vaibhav Mishra (@mishra_vaibhavv) January 15, 2022

these words for our legend makes me a fan of king kohli❤😍 pic.twitter.com/nwaerOPoWA — Raga (@Raga_07) January 15, 2022

Image: PTI